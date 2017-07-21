Vietnam, Taiwan cooperate in vocational training - illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Taiwan (China) will open 70 vocational training courses for 2,234 Vietnamese students in 2017, Taiwanese Deputy Minister of Education Lin Teng-Chiao said at a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21.Lin Teng-Chiao said this is one of activities in Taiwan’s new “Look South” policy, which aims to promote cooperation between enterprises and educational establishments in vocational training, especially in training foreign students.Accordingly, Taiwan’s colleges and universities and Vietnam’s vocational training establishments will sign agreements and select candidates for training courses in Taiwan.The programme will help trainees access job opportunities in Taiwanese enterprises in their territory or those operating in Vietnam after they graduate.Lin Teng-Chiao said the cooperation between educational establishments and enterprises has proven effective in Taiwan.He underlined the important role play by the Government in the link, and the need to have policies encouraging training units and businesses to join the model.According to Nguyen Hong Minh, General Director of the General Department of Vocational Training under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Vietnam has nearly 2,000 vocational training establishments, but coordination between them and enterprises is not effective.He hoped this cooperation will help Vietnam roll out effective connection models, towards reducing unemployment rate among graduates and meeting the requirements of enterprises.-VNA