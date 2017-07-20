

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (L) andHonorary President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and President of the National Assembly Heng Samrin (Source: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnam always attaches importance to and has continuously enhanced the solidarity, traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Cambodia, said Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.



The Party chief made the affirmation while meeting with Honorary President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and President of the National Assembly Heng Samrin in Phnom Penh on July 20 as part of his State visit to the neighbouring country.



Congratulating Cambodia on its successful organisation of commune/ward elections in 2017, the Vietnamese leader expressed his belief that the country will successfully organise next elections, especially the Senate and general elections in 2018.



He affirmed that Vietnam treasures cooperation between the two countries’ legislatures over the past time, and suggested President Heng Samrin continue his instructions to intensify coordination and cooperation between committees of the two legislative agencies, especially through the exchange of experience and expertise in legislation, supervision and decision-making on major national matters.



The two sides should step up their collaboration to prompt ministries, agencies, localities and businesses to effectively implement treaties and agreements signed between the two countries, helping to deepen the traditional solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, said General Secretary Trong.



For his part, President Heng Samrin pledged efforts to preserve and advance the solidarity, traditional friendship and goof neighbourliness.



He thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, army and people for their support to Cambodian during the struggles for national independence and against the Pol Pot genocidal regime, as well as the cause of national recovery and development.



The Cambodian leader said the bilateral cooperation between the two legislatures is thriving, contributing to the relationship between the two countries.



The host described great cooperation achievements recorded by the two countries over the past 50 years as a momentum to bring their relations to a new height and a new period.



Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong took this occasion to inform his host that the Vietnamese Party, State and people have decided to donate 25 million USD to help the Cambodian NA construct a work building for its Secretariat and committees.



The two leaders witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the donation between Vietnamese NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu and the Second Vice NA Chairman of Cambodia.-VNA