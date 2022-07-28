10-year journey connects seas, islands lovers
Over the past 10 years, the programme has presented 14,185 annual scholarships worth more than 14 billion VND to needy students (Photo: tuoitre.vn)HCM City (VNA) – Over the past decade, Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and “For Beloved Hoang Sa-Truong Sa” Club have connected a large number people and spread love to most remote areas of the Fatherland through many practical and meaningful activities, stated former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, who is also President of Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund.
Speaking at a press briefing in Ho Chi Minh City on July 28 on the occasion of the 10-year “For Beloved Truong Sa Students” programme, the 10th founding anniversary of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and the 8th birthday of the and “For Beloved Hoang Sa-Truong Sa” Club, Hoa said that during the COVID-19 period, the organisations raised 6 billion VND (256,761 USD) to support children from pandemic-hit families.
The programme has built two primary schools in Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes – Truong Sa Lon and Sinh Ton Primary Schools, and a kindergarten in Nam Du island of Kien Giang province.
Vice State President Truong My Hoa, who is also President of Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund addresses the event (Photo: nld.com.vn)Last year, the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and “For Beloved Hoang Sa-Truong Sa” Club donated more than 2 billion VND, along with necessities and medical equipment, to the frontline forces in COVID-19 fight.
The programme took 13 teams with 309 members to Truong Sa archipelago, while providing assistance worth nearly 7.8 billion VND to islanders and soldiers. The programme also presented more than 9 billion VND as Lunar New Year gifts to islanders and soldiers based in Truong Sa island district, DK1 Platform, and policy beneficiaries, while building 57 houses for the needy, and awarded 14,185 annual scholarships worth more than 14 billion VND to children of navy soldiers and fishermen in difficult circumstances.
Hoa also revealed a number of activities of the programme to be performed in August, including the conclusion of a contest themed “Seas and islands in my heart”.
At the event, the “For Beloved Hoang Sa-Truong Sa” Club raised more than 129,236 USD of fund in total./.