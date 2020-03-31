10-year-old boy confirmed as latest COVID-19 patient
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam had confirmed 204 COVID-19 cases as of 6:00 on March 31, with the latest patient a 10-year-old boy living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 2, according to the Ministry of Health.
The boy flew from Prague (the Czech Republic) to Istanbul (Turkey) on Flight 1770 on March 14, and from Istanbul to Vietnam on Flight TK162 on March 15 - the same flight as the 83rd patient.
Upon entry, he showed no symptoms and was transferred to a concentrated quarantine centre at the Military School of Military Zone 7 in HCM City’s District 12. His test on March 18 turned up negative for SARS-CoV-2 that causes the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the test result on March 27 was positive. Currently, the boy is being treated at the hospital for COVID-19 in Can Gio district, HCM City./.