National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, who is also the Chair of the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41), on March 30 sent a letter to heads of the organisation's members, calling for their engagement in the fight against COVID-19.



In the spirit of “cohesive and responsive”, she proposed AIPA members to join hands to protect the common home ASEAN in face of the pandemic.



Ngan wrote that peoples in ASEAN and the globe are facing an unprecedented threat for decades - the COVID-19 pandemic.



In her position, she expressed her sympathies to the peoples in the bloc as well as the mankind over the losses caused by COVID-19.



More than ever, the ASEAN Community needs to uphold the spirit of solidarity, sharing, mutual assistance and support amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ngan stressed.



Ngan said she highly valued the prompt declarations and actions of world leaders and the World Health Organisation (WHO).



On February 14, after consulting with the leaders of ASEAN countries, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as the Chair of ASEAN 2020 issued the Chairman’s Statement on ASEAN Collective Response to the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The timely and effective actions of the governments of the ASEAN countries, as well as the untiring contributions and sacrifices by all the forces in the society, especially medical workers, have been significantly contributing to the efforts aimed at containing and rolling back the pandemic the regional countries, Ngan said.



She called upon AIPA member parliaments to partner with the governments of ASEAN countries in dealing with the pandemic by promoting their role, approving measures and policies proposed by the governments so as to cope with the disease, facilitating resource allocation and enhancing connectivity with the people.



Ngan called on the parliamentarians, in their position, to further spread the message of solidarity, love and encouragement to all people, especially those on the front line combating the pandemic.



As the Chair of AIPA 2020, the National Assembly of Vietnam has actively prepared and stood ready to organise conferences within the framework of the AIPA Chairmanship Year, Ngan stress.



However, unfortunately these activities have been postponed to spare time for caring for the people's lives and health, and ensuring the containment of the spread of the pandemic, she said, expressing her hope that they will jointly find suitable forms to carry out these activities in the coming time.



The Chairwoman affirmed that the Vietnam National Assembly will do its best and, with the support and unity of the AIPA member parliaments, bring about the success of the AIPA Chairmanship Year 2020, for the sake of a peaceful, safe and happy living environment for the peoples as well as the sustainable development and prosperity of the countries in ASEAN and beyond.



She expressed her strong believe that with the great determination and efforts, solidarity and sharing of the leaders and the peoples of ASEAN countries, they will definitely overcome difficulties and bring peace to every people./.

VNA