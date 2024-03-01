At 4:50pm on January 29, a fishing vessel from the south-central province of Binh Thuan, found vessel Samudra Indah II of Malaysia sinking at a place, about 20 nautical miles northeast of Con Dao island, and saved 11 crewmembers drifting at sea.

Being notified of the incident, the Ba Ria - Vung Tau Border Guard Command asked for coordination from relevant forces and vessels operating near the area, to search for the missing and bring the 11 rescued sailors to Con Dao.

At the hand-over event, the crewmembers said that, they had gone adrift for 17 hours before being rescued by Vietnamese fishermen.

Indonesian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Agustaviano Sofian, thanked the Vietnamese authorities and fishermen for saving and caring for the crewmembers, as well as handing over them to the consulates general for repatriation./.

VNA