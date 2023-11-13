Society Quang Ninh works hard on fighting IUU fishing The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has mobilised the participation of the entire political system to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in a bid to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnam’s seafood exports lifted.

ASEAN Quang Ninh hosts 18th ASEAN GO-NGO forum on social welfare The 18th ASEAN GO-NGO Forum on Social Welfare and Development took place in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on November 13.

Society Legendary saxophonist Kenny G to donate saxophone for charity auction in Vietnam Legendary jazz musician Kenny G, during his upcoming tour in Vietnam, will donate a saxophone that he cherishes for auction to raise funds for people with difficult circumstances, especially children, in the country.

Society Voluntary British medics on craniofacial trauma mission to Vietnam A unique medical mission focusing on craniofacial trauma surgery for children will go to Vietnam from the UK to work with three major hospitals in Hanoi from November 16-30.