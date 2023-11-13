11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of IFRC to feature host of events
The upcoming 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Hanoi this month is set to feature a series of seminars, a youth forum, and an event to honour outstanding charity donors.
As heard at a press conference on the event in Hanoi on November 13, the conference is scheduled to take place on November 20-23. This is the second time the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) has taken the hosting role.
Themed “Becoming Disaster Ready in the Asia Pacific”, the quadrennial conference will evaluate the outcomes and progress of implementing measures at the previous edition in 2018, orient the operating plan for Asia-Pacific during 2023-2026, and promote cooperation among national associations across the region.
It is expected to promote the image of Vietnam and its people, and enhance development cooperation between the VRC with international partners and businesses around the world. It will affirm the commitments of the Vietnamese government, and the Red Cross and Red Crescent societies in the region in climate change and catastrophe response.
In addition to an opening ceremony and a plenary session, there will be five seminars discussing the readiness for disasters and cooperation as well as to become sustainable development nations and trustworthy organisations.
A forum on boosting resilience capacity for youth aged between 18 and 30 is slated for November 20, while the VRC’s annual ceremony honouring outstanding philanthropists will take place on November 22 evening./.