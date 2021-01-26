Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong delivers the Political Report of the 12th Party Central Committee and documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) officially opened at 8 am on January 26 at the National Convention Centre in the capital city of Hanoi.



The 13th National Party Congress has the theme “Strengthening the building and rectification of the Party and the political system into purity and strength; rousing the will and determination for national development and promoting the strength of the great national unity bloc in combination with the power of the era; continuing to comprehensively and synchronously accelerate the cause of reform; constructing and firmly safeguarding the Fatherland and maintaining a peaceful and stable environment; and striving to turn Vietnam into a developed, socialist-oriented nation by the middle of the 21st century.”



The Congress’s Presidium included members of the 12th-tenure Politburo: Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong; Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc; National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong; Permanent National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong; Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Truong Thi Mai; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh; Minister of National Defence Ngo Xuan Lich; Minister of Public Security To Lam; Secretary of the Hanoi Municipal Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue; Head of the delegation of National Assembly deputies of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thien Nhan; and permanent deputy head of the unit in charge of documents for the 13th National Party Congress Hoang Trung Hai. Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man is also a member of the Congress’s Presidium.



Attending the opening ceremony were leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front, revolutionary veterans, heroic Vietnamese mothers, intellectuals, artists, religious dignitaries and representatives of young generations.



Foreign ambassadors, Chargé d’ Affaires and chief representatives of international organisations in Hanoi along with 1,587 delegates representing over 5.1 million Party members nationwide were also present at the opening ceremony.

Delegates conduct the flag saluting ritual (Photo: VNA)



With the motto “Solidarity - Democracy - Discipline - Creativeness - Development”, the 13th National Party Congress will review not only the implementation of the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress but also 35 years of implementing the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) process, 30 years of implementing the 1991 Political Platform, 10 years of implementing the amended Political Platform (supplemented and developed in 2011) and the National Socio-economic Development Strategy 2011-2020; setting out socio-economic development orientations and tasks for 2021-2025 (the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification); and determining goals and orientations to 2030 (the 100th founding anniversary of the Party) and a vision for national development to 2045 (the 100th founding anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam).



On January 25, delegates to the 13th National Party Congress paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, and offered incense and laid wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Fallen Soldiers in Hanoi.



