Politics NA Vice Chairman welcomes CDR delegation of Cuba Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 17 for a delegation from the Committee for the Defence of the Revolution of Cuba (CDR) led by its National Coordinator Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo.

Politics Vietnam holds important position in Mongolia's foreign policy: official Mongolia is proud to be a friend of Vietnam - a country with increasing international prestige and position in the region and the world, which has a vital position in Mongolia's foreign policy in Southeast Asia, Secretary of the National Security Council of Mongolia Jadamba Enkhbayar told President Vo Van Thuong at their meeting in Hanoi on May 17.

Politics Vietnam’s achievements rooted in President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy: British scholar Dr. Joe Pateman from the Faculty of Politics and International Relations at the UK's University of Sheffield shared his opinion about President Ho Chi Minh’s thought on diplomacy and Vietnam’s foreign policies on the occasion of the late leader’s 133rd birthday (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2023).

Politics Vietnamese Party official receives Cuban guests Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception for a high-ranking delegation from the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution of Cuba (CDR) led its National Coordinator Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo in Hanoi on May 17.