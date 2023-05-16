Politics Seminar spotlights Vietnam-France relations A seminar on Vietnam’s diplomatic policy on the Indo-Pacific region and Vietnam-France relations was held at the Vietnamese Embassy in Paris on May 15.

Politics Vietnam attends ESCAP’s 79th session in Bangkok Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet is attending the 79th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) that is being held in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 15 and 16, with the participation of nearly 650 delegates from 49 countries and territories as well as regional and international organisations.

Politics Vietnamese, Tanzanian parties enhance cooperation Politburo member, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai held talks with Abdulrahman Omar Kinana, Politburo member and Vice Chairman of the ruling Party of the Revolution of Tanzania, in Hanoi on May 15.

Politics Vietnam, Northern Ireland forge multi-faceted cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long visited Belfast, capital of Northern Ireland, from May 9-11, aiming to promote multi-faceted cooperation between the two sides, especially in business, trade, education, climate change response, and people-to-people exchange.