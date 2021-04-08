NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong chairs the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th National Assembly has completed its final session's agenda with many important contents on reviewing the tenure's work, building laws and handling personnel matters, Vice Chairman of the NA Office Vu Minh Tuan said at a press conference in Hanoi on April 8 announcing the results of the 14th NA’s 11th session.

Over the course of 12 days of the 11th session, lawmakers discussed reports of the NA, State President, Government, NA organs, Supreme People’s Court, Supreme People’s Procuracy and the State Audit Office on their performance in the 2016-2021 tenure.

They shared the view that despite difficulties in the past tenure, organs in the State apparatus have worked closely together under the leadership of the Party to fulfill assigned tasks, thus making positive changes in socio-economic development, firmly safeguarding national independence and sovereignty, improving Vietnam’s prestige and stature on international arena, and strengthening public trust on the Party and State.

The NA analysed shortcomings and lessons in the operation of each organ, and adopted a resolution specifying certain issues that need more attention for improvement.

Tuan also briefed on the personnel work during the session, including the relief, election and approval of the dismissal and appointment of several positions in the State apparatus, ensuring democracy and high consensus in line with the Party policy and legal regulations.

The NA elected the NA Chairman, the Chairman of the National Election Council, the State President, the Prime Minister, three NA Vice Chairpersons, the Vice State President, five members of the NA Standing Committee, the heads of three NA committees, the NA Secretary General and the State Auditor General. The NA also approved the appointment of two Deputy Prime Ministers, 12 other Government members, three vice chairpersons and seven members of the National Election Council, and the Vice Chairperson and three members of the National Defence and Security Council.

Regarding lawmaking work, the legislature passed the revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control and a Resolution on the pilot arrangement of full-time deputies of the Hanoi People’s Council.

Since the 10th session, the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the NA Standing Committee have collected 2,278 opinions from the public, which spoke highly of the NA’s reform and the Government’s creative and active leadership, as well as suggested measures for sustainable economic development, social welfare and environment protection./.