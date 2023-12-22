Society Southern coastal provinces crack down on IUU fishing Southern coastal provinces have launched a crackdown on fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities, in a bid to carry out recommendations made by the European Commission (EC) during its fourth inspection, with the ultimate goal of having the "yellow card" warning lifted.

Society HCM City prepares for surge in travel demand during New Year holiday Transportation authorities and service providers in Ho Chi Minh City are gearing up to accommodate the anticipated rise in passenger demand during the upcoming New Year holiday.

Society PM orders drastic measures to ensure traffic safety for students Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 21 signed a directive on further ensuring traffic safety and order for students in the new situation.

Infographics Infographic Vietnamese people ranked 7th in Asia in English proficiency Vietnam has improved its global ranking in English proficiency, ranking 58th out of 113 non-native English-speaking countries, up 2 places compared to 2022, according to the EF English Proficiency Index (EPI) from Education First (EF).