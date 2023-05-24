Politics Second working day of 15th National Assembly’s fifth session The 15th National Assembly held a plenary session in Hanoi on May 23, the second day of its ongoing fifth sitting, during which legislators touched upon different issues.

Politics Vietnamese naval vessel attends LIMA 2023 in Malaysia Ship 20 of the Naval Region 3’s Brigade 172 on May 23 joined ships from 11 other countries in activities in the framework of the 16th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2023.

Politics Vietnam, Czech Republic enhance friendship, cooperation The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Vietnam-Czech Friendship Association will continue to cooperate with partners in the Czech Republic to support businesses of the two countries to enhance connections and expand investment and trade cooperation, VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga has said.

Politics Treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters with Uzbekistan approved President Vo Van Thuong has signed a decision on ratifying the treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters between Vietnam and Uzbekistan.