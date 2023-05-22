During the session, the NA will consider and approve eight draft laws, three draft resolutions. Legislators will also give opinions on nine draft laws and look into socio-economic issues, the State budget, and supervision, among others.

Notably, NA deputies will scrutinise reports on supplementary assessments of the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2022 and the first months of this year, ratify the State budget balance in 2021, and comment on the report on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in 2022, among others.

On the first day of the session, the legislature looked into the personnel work.

It passed a resolution approving the Prime Minister’s proposal on the appointment of Dang Quoc Khanh, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ha Giang province, as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment.

The NA also decided that, Le Quang Manh –Secretary of the Can Tho City Party Committee, holds the posts of member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA's Finance - Budget Committee./.

VNA