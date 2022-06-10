ASEAN Vietnam attends meeting of ASEAN-Italy Development Partnership Committee Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, attended the second meeting of the ASEAN-Italy Development Partnership Committee (AI-DPC) on June 10.

Politics 19th Shangri-La Dialogue: Defence Minister meets with Singaporean, US, Canadian counterparts Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang on June 10 had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Singapore, the US and Canada on the threshold of the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Politics Friendship Order bestowed upon Australian Ambassador Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on June 10 presented the Friendship Order of the Vietnamese State to Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie for her contributions to the friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Politics Conference seeks central localities’ opinions on law-governed state building project President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a conference on June 10 to collect central and Central Highlands localities’ opinions on a draft project to build a strategy for building and perfecting Vietnam’s law-governed socialist state by 2030, with a vision to 2045.