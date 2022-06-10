15th working day in third session of 15th National Assembly
At the NA working session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly spent the 15th working day at the third session (June 10) discussing a number of key road projects and specific mechanisms for the development of the central province of Khanh Hoa.
In the morning, the focus of discussion was on Hanoi’s belt road No 4 and Ho Chi Minh City’s belt road No 3.
Later, NA deputies also looked into investment policies for the Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang highway (phase 1) in the Mekong Delta, the Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot highway (phase 1) in the central and Central Highland regions, and the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau highway (phase 1) in the southern region.
In the afternoon, a draft resolution on a number of pilot mechanisms and policies for the development of the central province of Khanh Hoa was tabled for debate.
After the weekend, the NA will resume working on June 13. As scheduled, the legislature will consider the draft law on medical examination and treatment (revised) in the morning. The discussion with be broadcast live on the NA’s TV channel.
In the afternoon, the NA will vote on a resolution on the law and decree building programme for 2023 and adjustments to the law and decree building programme for 2022. After that, the draft law on inspection (revised) will be tabled for discussion./.