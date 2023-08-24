16 land border gates allow foreigners’ entry and exit with e-visas
The following 16 land border gates permit foreigners to enter and exit Vietnam with e-visas from August 15, 2023 under a recent Government’s decision.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicHanoi’s industry and trade seeing robust development
Fifteen years after it expanded its administrative boundaries, Vietnam’s capital Hanoi has enjoyed rosy development in various fields, including industry and trade.
See more
Infographic13 airports allow foreigners’ entry and exit with e-visas
The following list of 13 airports allow foreigners to enter and exit Vietnam with electronic visas (e-visas) from August 15, 2023 under Government Resolution No 127/NQ-CP.
InfographicVietnam extends validity of tourist e-visas to 90 days
E-visa holders will be allowed to stay in Vietnam for up to 90 days starting from August 15, or three-times longer than the previous 30 days.
InfographicVietnam continues global peacekeeping efforts
Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 2 left for Abyei on August 8 to carry out the peacekeeping mission of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei. Members of the unit are fully prepared to conduct their assigned duties and responsibilities.
Infographic55 countries, territories exempt from visa for Vietnamese citizens
Vietnamese passport holders can enter 55 destinations around the world without the need to apply for a visa or with simplified visa procedures, including visa issuance at the border or through electronic check-in.
InfographicSocial development targets set in National Master Plan
Under the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, Vietnam is set to become a developing nation with modern industry, high average incomes, and economic growth by 2030, based on science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.