Society Infographic 13 airports allow foreigners’ entry and exit with e-visas The following list of 13 airports allow foreigners to enter and exit Vietnam with electronic visas (e-visas) from August 15, 2023 under Government Resolution No 127/NQ-CP.

Society Infographic Vietnam extends validity of tourist e-visas to 90 days E-visa holders will be allowed to stay in Vietnam for up to 90 days starting from August 15, or three-times longer than the previous 30 days.

Society Infographic Vietnam continues global peacekeeping efforts Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 2 left for Abyei on August 8 to carry out the peacekeeping mission of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei. Members of the unit are fully prepared to conduct their assigned duties and responsibilities.

Travel Infographic 55 countries, territories exempt from visa for Vietnamese citizens Vietnamese passport holders can enter 55 destinations around the world without the need to apply for a visa or with simplified visa procedures, including visa issuance at the border or through electronic check-in.