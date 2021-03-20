Politics Infographic 15th National Assembly expected to have 500 seats There will be a total of 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly at both central and local levels, according to a new resolution adopted by the National Assembly Standing Committee.

Politics Infographic Politburo member, Chairman of the PCC's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh The Political Bureau assigned Politburo member Tran Tuan Anh to hold the post of Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 6.

Politics Infographic Politburo member, Standing member of PCC’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong The Political Bureau assigned Politburo member Vo Van Thuong as Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat at a ceremony in Hanoi on Feb. 6