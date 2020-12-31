Politics NA takes innovative approaches to fulfill 2020 missions despite COVID-19 crisis Though 2020 is a challenging year for Vietnam with the rise of COVID-19, the 14th National Assembly (NA) has taken innovative approaches and managed to complete an enormous workload to fulfill all its three missions in lawmaking, supervision and major decision-making.

Politics Top legislator attends ceremony marking 75 years of NA election National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony in the southern province of Ben Tre on December 30 marking the 75th anniversary of the first election of the Vietnamese National Assembly (January 6).

Politics Greetings to Indonesia on 65 anniversary of diplomatic ties Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan have sent their greetingss to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo and Speaker of the People’s Representative Council Puan Maharani on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the Vietnam – Indonesia diplomatic ties (December 30).

Politics Public security force asked to make stronger efforts against corruption Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the people’s public security force to show better and more effective performance in the fight against corruption while attending a conference in Hanoi on December 30 reviewing the force’s anti-corruption efforts since 2013.