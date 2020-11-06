Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Le Chiem speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)



Hai Phong (VNA) - The 2020 national action month for gender equality and the prevention and control of violence against women and girls was launched in the northern city of Hai Phong on November 6.



The month will last until December 15 nationwide.



Speaking at the launch, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha said Vietnam ranks 68th out of 166 countries in the gender development index. It is also one of 10 countries to fulfil the goal of promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls as part of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



However, gender-based violence remains a challenge in Vietnam. Ha proposed issuing relevant laws and policies, pooling the engagement of authorities, and raising public awareness.



Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Le Chiem called on units to end violence and abuse against women and girls, continue to promptly prevent and uncover such cases, and honour collectives and individuals for their outstanding achievements in the field.



On the occasion, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Ministry of Defence honoured the efforts of 20 outstanding families in this field./.