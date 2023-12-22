Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese President congratulates new Emir of Kuwait Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on December 21 sent a message of congratulations to Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his accession to the throne as the Emir of Kuwait.

Politics PM sets out major tasks in economic diplomacy Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh assigned major tasks to the diplomatic sector and relevant agencies in economic diplomacy while addressing a plenary session of the ongoing 32nd National Diplomatic Conference on December 21.

Politics Vietnam-RoK relationship expected to grow stronger: Deputy PMs The elevation of Vietnam- Republic of Korea (RoK) relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in late 2022 opened up a new period for more practical, effective and comprehensive development, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai told his Korean counterpart Choo Kyung-ho during their phone talks on December 21.