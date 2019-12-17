Culture - Sports Vietnam joins multicultural exchange in Czech Republic Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Plzeň city, the Czech Republic participated in a multicultural exchange held by the Centre for Support of Integration of Foreigners - Plzeň Region under the Ministry of the Interior on December 15.

Culture - Sports Bao Loc silk exhibition scheduled for December 20-January 1 The Bao Loc silk exhibition and cultural spaces of Ma, Co Ho and Churu ethnic groups along Xuan Huong river will be launched in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong from December 20 – January 1.