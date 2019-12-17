25 players nominated for Golden Ball
Twenty-five players will vie for the 2019 Golden Ball award for best Vietnamese footballer of 2019 after organisers announced the nominees on December 16.
From left to right: Defender Doan Van Hau, striker Nguyen Cong Phuong, midfielders Nguyen Quang Hai and Do Hung Dung and defender Que Ngoc Hai are nominees for this year's Golden Ball title (File photos)
Of those, Nguyen Quang Hai is the favourite for the contest which is organised annually by Sai Gon Giai Phong (Liberated Saigon) newspaper.
Midfielder Hai, last year's winner, has been tipped for glory due to his stellar season for his club Hanoi FC, the national team and the U23 squad. The ASEAN Football Federation named him Southeast Asia's top player for the year just weeks ago.
He will go up against players including his club teammate Do Hung Dung and his captain Nguyen Van Quyet.
Striker Quyet is back in the running after a two-year absence that he suffered due to a ban for violent conduct. He was voted the best player of double-winning Hanoi FC in 2019, but has fallen out of favour with national team coach Park Hang-seo.
One surprising nominee is forward Nguyen Cong Phuong who plies his trade for Belgian side Sint Truiden FC but has been restricted to a single cameo substitute appearance for the senior team since signing in July.
However his performance at the Asian Cup where he scored three and assisted two goals helped him secure the nomination.
Other players vying for the title are midfielder Nguyen Tuan Anh of Hoang Anh Gia Lai, forward Nguyen Tien Linh of Becamex Binh Duong, defenders Que Ngoc Hai of Viettel and Doan Van Hau of Hanoi and Heerenveen SC since September and striker Ha Duc Chinh of Da Nang.
In the contest for the best female footballer, midfielder Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung of Phong Phu Ha Nam, defender Chuong Thi Kieu of HCM City, striker Cu Thi Huynh Nhu of HCM City and striker Pham Hai Yen of Hanoi are among 10 nominated.
Players such as defender Hau, midfielder Nguyen Hoang Duc of Viettel and goalkeeper Nguyen Van Toan from Hai Phong will vie for best young male player.
Other titles to be voted for are best young female player, futsal player and foreign footballer.
Organisers have sent voting cards to 190 football officials, managers, pundits, coaches, captains and journalists.
A shortlist will be revealed on December 31 and the awards ceremony will be held in HCM City on February 13./.