Sea Games 30: Asia media praise Vietnamese football’s historic win
Hanoi (VNA) – Media in Asia have given words of praises to coach Park Hang-seo and his Vietnam U22s disciples after they defeated Indonesia 3-0 to become the champion of the 30th SEA Games men’s football in the Philippines on December 10.
The Straits Times of Singapore highlighted the sixth time lucky for Vietnam as they finally win men's football gold medal.
After losing five SEA Games football finals - 1995, 1999, 2003, 2005, 2009 - Vietnam finally ended that unwanted record with a 3-0 win over Indonesia at Manila's Rizal Memorial Stadium on December 10, the paper said.
The goals were scored by Doan Van Hau and Do Hung Dung.
Besides, Vietnamese female footballers won their sixth gold medal in the regional biggest regional sports event, including this year with a 1-0 win over Thailand on December 8.
Meanwhile, China’s Xinhua news agency reported the win of Vietnam U22s over Indonesia, saying that both teams had already played each other once in the group stage with the Vietnamese making a come-back win at last minutes 2-1.
“However, the Golden Star Warriors gave the opponents no chance to take the lead this time” with the goal opened by Doan Van Hau in the 40th minute, Xinhua said.
The Vietnamese side doubled its lead as captain Do Hung Dung fired a shot inside the penalty area in 59th minutes, and 14 minutes later, from Nguyen Hoang Duc’s free-kick flapped away by Indonesian keeper, Doan Van Hau tapped the ball in the net to score his second and make a 3-0 lead for Vietnam.
Fox Sports Asia’s website highlighted Vietnam’s win against Indonesia.
In the Republic of Korea, Sport Seoul newspaper posted an article on Vietnam U22s’ victory, hailing the team’s development with assistance from coach Park Hang-seo.
SBS TV ran video clips of the gold medal match between Vietnam and Indonesia.
The final SEA Game men’s football match also drew attention from netcitizens in the RoK. At 10:58 pm of December 10 (RoK time), key word “Vietnam Indonesia” ranked first on Naver, the RoK’s biggest news portal with more than 28,000 visits each day.
Besides, other words like “Vietnam football final”, “Sport TV” or “Park Hang-seo” were among top 10 key words searched at that time./.