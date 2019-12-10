Culture - Sports HCM City to take immediate action to preserve cultural heritage Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities need to focus on five solutions to effectively preserve cultural heritage in the city, according to Pham Duc Hai, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 30: Vietnam wins 80 golds after nine days The Vietnamese sports delegation won a total of 14 gold medals on December 9, the ninth competition day of the ongoing 30th SEA Games in the Philippines, bringing the total to 80 so far, surpassing the target of 65.