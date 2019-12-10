SEA Games 30: Vietnam win long-awaited gold in men’s football
Defender Doan Van Hau opens the scoreboard for Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam won the first-ever Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medal after defeating their Indonesian rivals 3-0 in the final match in the Philippines on December 10.
Defender Doan Van Hau opened the scoreboard in the first half. The two goals were made in the second half.
Indonesian players dominated the match in the first 15 minutes of the match, and then Vietnamese footballers controlled the game gradually with more ball possession. In the 16th minute, Duc Chinh attempted a beautiful half-volley shot in the box, which just missed to his left.
Two minutes later, Hung Dung chipped a good ball in for Thanh Chung, but he headed the ball over the crossbar.
Vietnam had a few good touches in the box, but none was converted into a scoring chance yet. However, in the 39th minute, Van Hau opened the scoreboard for Vietnam. Indonesia's players failed to keep an eye on Van Hau, who floated above a crowded penalty area to head in Hung Dung's freekick.
The score was kept until the end of the first half.
In the first minutes of the second half, Indonesia could not find a way down to Vietnam's two wings, which made their attacks rather uncreative and predictable since the second half.
At the 59th minute, Vietnam doubled the score as Tien Linh provided a cushion pass to midfielder Hung Dung, who steered the ball to the far corner.
Indonesia desperately needed a goal, but they seemed to lose patience with their attacks.
Vietnam was awarded a freekick after Tien Linh was fouled near the line in the 73rd minute. The free-kick from Hoang Duc was flapped away by the Indonesian keeper and Van Hau was on hand to tap the ball to Indonesia’s net.
Four minutes later, Park Hang-seo was shown a red card after over-reacting to Trong Hoang's being fouled. The game became very intense.
Indonesia had several chances to seek a goal in the last minutes of the match, but Vietnam’s defence and goalkeeper Van Toan were very effective.
Earlier the same day, Myanmar claimed the bronze medal after beating Cambodia 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw./.
