PM congratulates women’s football team on SEA Games success
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc lavished his praise on the national women’s football team after their resounding success in the final of the SEA Games against Thailand in Manila, the Philippines on December 8.
The women's football team win the SEA Games gold medal for the sixth time. (Photo: VNA)
He called for all economic sectors to contribute to buying each player a top-end motorbike to reward their efforts.
An hour after the team’s victory, several patrons had already committed to present some 5 billion VND (215,000 USD) for the players.
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien also decided to award the team 1 billion VND for successfully defending their SEA Games title for the sixth time.
The team also received congratulations and a bonus of 100 million VND from President of the Vietnam Women’s Union Nguyen Thi Thu Ha.
The Vietnamese players defeated rivals Thailand 1-0 with the only goal scored by Hai Yen at the start of extra time, and it was enough for the team to defend their gold medal.
At the previous tournament, Vietnam won gold while Thailand took silver./.