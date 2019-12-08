SEA Games 30: Vietnam moves to second place on eight day
Vietnam secured an additional 20 gold, five silver and seven bronze medals on December 8 – the eight competition day of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines, moving to second place on the medal tally.
Vietnam women's football team wins a goal medal after defeating Thailand. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam secured an additional 20 gold, five silver and seven bronze medals on December 8 – the eight competition day of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines, moving to second place on the medal tally.
December 8 became the most successful day of the Vietnamese sports delegation since the biggest regional sport event opened. Vietnamese athletes won 20 gold medals, especially the golds of the women’s football team, track-and-field athletes and swimmers.
Of the gold medals, seven went to track-and-field athletes, three to swimmers, while the 10 remaining gold medals were carried off by archery, Karate, billards, fencing, Muay Thai and Taekwondo teams.
By 9:45pm of December 8, Vietnam had bagged 66 golds, 59 silvers and 78 bronzes, ranking second in the medal tally.
The host Philippines still ranked first with 111 gold, 86 silver and 87 bronze medals./.