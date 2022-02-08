250 more flights to meet surging post-Tet travel demand
Domestic airlines plan to add 251 flights on popular routes between February 7 and 10 to keep up with an unexpected surge in travel demand after Tet, Vietnam’s longest New Year holiday, according to the Office of the Ministry of Transport.
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Domestic airlines plan to add 251 flights on popular routes between February 7 and 10 to keep up with an unexpected surge in travel demand after Tet, Vietnam’s longest New Year holiday, according to the Office of the Ministry of Transport.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has requested carriers to mobilise all resources to increase flights from northern and central localities to Ho Chi Minh City, it said.
All the additional flights serve passengers flying between HCM City and Hanoi (48 flights), Da Nang (43), Hai Phong (26), Hue (25), Chu Lai (Quang Ngai) (27), Thanh Hoa and Vinh (23).
A total of 3,180 flights will be operated within the four days, offering more than 667,000 seats.
Passengers have continued flooding Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat – the country’s two major airports – on February 7, the first day after the holiday ended.
Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport served over 31,100 passengers while HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport welcomed 68,800 on the day.
According to the CAAV, airports across the country served more than 1,900 flight departures and arrivals and about 290,000 travellers on the last day of the holiday (February 6), up 20 percent and 73 percent, respectively, compared to the same time last year. The airport also handled some 2,000 tonnes of cargo, a year-on-year increase of 4.4 percent./.