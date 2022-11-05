Health Bayer helps enhance knowledge of stroke prevention, treatment The latest updates and best practices in stroke treatment and strategies for preventing the condition were discussed at the Scientific Symposium on Stroke organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Stroke Association.

Health Global Network of Young Vietnamese Medical Scientists launched The Global Network of Young Vietnamese Medical Scientists (GYVS) was officially launched at the 21st science and technology conference of the health sector in Hanoi on November 2.

Health Free IVF treatment programme to help infertile couples in poverty The My Duc Hospital’s annual charity programme called Uom Mam Hanh Phuc (Nurturing Happiness) in Ho Chi Minh City will begin to accept applications for free IVF treatment on November 8.