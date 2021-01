Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The People’s Committee of the southern province of Tay Ninh has approved the investment policy for a port cluster project costing over 3.6 trillion VND (156.07 million USD) in Trang Bang district’s Hung Thuan commune.The 259.22-ha project comprises a logistics centre , an inland container depot and Tay Ninh general port. It will form a synchronous infrastructure and transport network, cut time for goods shipments and logistics costs, and contribute to socio-economic development in the region.A joint venture between the Tay Ninh Logistics Joint Stock Company (TANIL), the International Investment Trade and Service Company (ILS), and ASGL Global Logistics will be in charge of construction.The project has a lifespan of 50 years, with its first phase to be put into operation in the first quarter of 2023. It is expected to generate about 1,500 jobs by 2035./.