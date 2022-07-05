3D model of Cuc Phuong National Park built
Butterflies seen in Cuc Phuong National Park (Photo: VNA)Ninh Binh (VNA) – A 3D model of Cuc Phuong National Park has been completed, and it is hoped to help with the management and protection of local natural resources.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the park held a workshop on July 5 to report consultation outcomes about building the 3D model with the engagement of the local community.
Deputy Director of the park Do Quang Lap said with a ratio of 1:10,000, the 3.1m x 2m model reflects an area measuring 31km x 20km of the park’s core zone and part of its buffer zone.
It will help improve knowledge about the potential of tourism products in and around the park and engage local residents in the development of new and sustainable community-based tourism products.
The 3D model will also help locals take part in the assessment of COVID-19 impacts on the access to and use of local natural resources, he noted.
The model was built from May to July this year with support from teachers and students of the Nho Quan B High School in Nho Quan district of Ninh Binh province, along with residents in the 18 villages located in the park’s core and buffer zones in Hoa Binh, Binh Binh, and Thanh Hoa provinces.
At the workshop, the IUCN handed over the 3D model to Cuc Phuong National Park.
This model will continually be updated with the participation of relevant parties and the utilisation of digital technology and internet so as to help turn the park into a sustainable tourist destination.
Established in 1962, Cuc Phuong is the first national park in Vietnam, covering more than 22,000ha in Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh and Thanh Hoa provinces. It is a typical tropical rainforest that is home to a rich system of flora and fauna, including critically endangered species./.