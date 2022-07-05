Environment Heat wave enveloping northern, central Vietnam The central region from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen is sweltering under a hot weather for several days, with temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius in some places, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Environment Typhoon Chaba not hit Vietnam, weakens to tropical depression Typhoon Chaba weakened into a tropical depression on July 3 morning, moving north of northwest with its eye located in the south of China’s Guangxi province, which borders northern Vietnam.

Environment Tens of wild animals released back to nature As many as 58 animals of eight species, including civet, king cobra, keeled box turtle, crested bird, cuckoo, yellow-billed starling, red-breasted parakeet, and Japanese zosterop, along with some cobras, were released back to Cuc Phuong National Park on July 2.

Environment PM demands urgent actions in response to powerful storm Chaba Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 1 issued an official dispatch, demanding urgent actions be taken in response to approaching storm Chaba.