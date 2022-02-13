Cuc Phuong named Asia’s leading national park
Cuc Phuong, Vietnam’s first national park, is situated in the Tam Diep Mountain Range, which spans over the territory of Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh, and Thanh Hoa provinces. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The 22,408-hectare park is mostly covered by tropical rainforest. It is the habitat of 117 species of mammals, 300 species of birds, 110 species of reptiles and amphibians, and 65 species of fish. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
An Eastern Black-bridged Leaf Turtle in Cuc Phuong National Park. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
At the end of Spring and the beginning of Summer - late April to the middle of May - flights of butterflies fill the sky. (Photo:VNP/VNA)
A common palm civet in Cuc Phuong National Park. (Photo:VNP/VNA)
A thousand-year-old tree in Cuc Phuong National Park. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
According to Cuc Phuong’s Endangered Primate Rescue Centre, there are currently about 500 grey langurs in the wild. The centre now cares for six females and one male.(Photo:VNP/VNA)
Cuc Phuong’s butterflies are varied and diverse, such as the authoritative butterfly and swallowtail butterfly. The most well-known are white and yellow butterflies. (Photo:VNP/VNA)