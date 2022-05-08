Videos National strategy on environmental protection to 2030 approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving the National Strategy for Environmental Protection to 2030 with a vision until 2050, in which the Government sets targets to prevent the increasing trend of environmental pollution, solve urgent environmental problems, and step by step improve and restore the quality of the environment.

Environment Mekong Delta Resilient Business Network officially makes debut The Mekong Delta Resilient Business Network (MRBN), the first of its kind in the country, made its debut during a ceremony held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI)'s chapter in Can Tho and The Asian Foundation (TAF) on May 6 morning.

Environment Experts warn of dangerous weather ahead Experts from the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) warned that as summer approaches, people should closely monitor forecasts to have preventive measures in place for thunderstorms and tornadoes.

