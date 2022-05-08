Ninh Binh’s national park receives five rare wild cats
The Cuc Phuong National Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh has freshly received five wild cats to take care of at its centre for species rescue, conservation, and development.
Earlier, the centre sent its staff to collect the animals in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien’s Dien Bien Phu city. The wild cats, seized by the local police after being caged illegally by a resident, are all healthy.
As reported, two of the cats were initially kept by the local in March last year. They gave birth to three babies, now nearly 30 days old.
A representative of the national park said that it was one of the biggest rescues of the endangered wild animal to date./.