Environment Nghe An: Man captured for illegal wildlife transport Police in Vinh city, the central province of Nghe An, have captured a suspect involved in the illegal transport of 420 rare wildlife animals, including parrots, kangaroos, turtles, and monkeys.

Videos Vietnam works to prevent biodiversity degradation Vietnam is recognised as one of the countries with the richest biodiversity in the world with different ecosystems including tropical forests, marine and coastal ecosystems. However, experts from the World Wide Fund for Nature in Vietnam said that Vietnam's biodiversity is degrading.

Environment Communication campaign calls for wildlife conservation efforts The central province of Quang Binh, home to the UNESCO-recognised Natural Heritage site of Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park, on April 13 launched a communication campaign in response to the World Wildlife Day (March 3) and the National Biodiversity Restoration Year 2024.

Environment Saigon Co.op ties up with Winrock International for waste circulation Saigon Co.op signed an MoU with non-profit Winrock International in HCM City on April 12 to reduce environmental pollution by developing a waste circulation model, enhancing waste separation at source and raising the extended producer responsibility.