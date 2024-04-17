Illegally transported live animals found at scene (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An (VNA) – Police in Vinh city, the central province of Nghe An, have captured a suspect involved in the illegal transport of 420 rare wildlife animals, including parrots, kangaroos, turtles, and monkeys.



The discovery was made during a routine vehicle inspection on Dung Quyet road by the municipal traffic and public order police officers. The suspicious vehicle was heading from south to north, with the driver identified as Chao A Lai, a 31-year-old resident of Khanh Xuan, Bao Lac district, the northern province of Cao Bang.



Upon inspection, authorities found 21 crates filled with the live animals.



Chao A Lai failed to provide any legal documents proving the origin of these animals. He admitted that he transported them from the central province Ha Tinh to the northern province of Ha Nam at a request of an unknown individual for 15 million VND (590 USD).



The case is under further investigation and will be handled in line with law./.