Politics PM meets Timor Leste counterpart in Indonesia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with his counterpart from Timor Leste Taur Matan in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia on May 11 on the occasion of the 42nd ASEAN Summit.

Politics Egyptian channel showcases 60 years of Vietnam-Egypt relations The Vietnam-Egypt relations have witnessed strong progress across all fields over the past six decades, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Nguyen Huy Dung in a May 10 interview broadcast live on the state-owned Egyptian foreign language channel Nile TV.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Laos beef up defence cooperation A high-level delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) led by Chief of the army’s General Staff and Vice Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong joined a series of meetings in Vientiane on May 10 as part of his trip to Laos.