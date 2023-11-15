Politics Ho Chi Minh City strengthens relations with China’s Shanghai city A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen held talks with Chen Jining, Secretary of the Party Committee of Shanghai on November 14 within the framework of their working trip to China from November 13-18.

Politics Vietnam to help seek solutions to Asia-Pacific, UNESCO issues: official As the Vice President representing the Asia-Pacific of the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference, Vietnam will help build consensus and seek appropriate solutions to urgent issues of the Asia-Pacific and UNESCO, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM calls on WB, IFC to support Vietnam’s large-scale infrastructure projects Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received World Bank (WB) Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro, International Finance Corporation (IFC) Regional Vice President for Asia and the Pacific Riccardo Puliti, and IFC Vice President and Treasurer John Gandolfo in Hanoi on November 14.