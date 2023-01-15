50th anniversary of Paris Peace Accords celebrated in France
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in France in coordination with Verrières-le-Buisson city on the outskirts of Paris organised an event on January 14 to celebrate the signing of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) 50 years ago (January 27, 1973).
Speaking at the function, Mayor François Guy Trébulle recalled that the delegation of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam stayed in Verrières-le-Buisson for the negotiations and the signing of the Paris Agreement.
The signing was a milestone in Vietnam’s history, and also an important event for Verrières-le-Buisson, he affirmed.
The house where the delegation of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam stayed from 1968-1973. (Photo: VNA)In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang spoke highly of the role of the French city, which, he said, always shared values of peace and solidarity with the Southeast Asian nation.
French participants at the event expressed their sentiments towards Vietnam, saying the country shined in the international arena with its victory during the past struggle for peace.
On this occasion, an exhibition introducing documents of French and international press agencies was opened./.