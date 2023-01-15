Society Australia pledges more support for northwest’s development Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski has affirmed that the northwestern region remains the focus of the expanded bilateral partnership between Australia and Vietnam, especially in terms of clean water, agriculture, transport infrastructure, women's economic empowerment, tourism and private sector development.

Society President, overseas Vietnamese offer Lunar New Year incense President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and representatives of the overseas Vietnamese attending the Homeland Spring 2023 programme on January 14 offered incense at the Thang Long Royal Citadel in Hanoi, on the occasion of the coming traditional Lunar New Year which will arrive later next week.

Society Programme brings early Tet asmosphere to OVs in Laos Overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Laos gathered at a “Xuan que huong” (Homeland Spring) programme in Vientiane on January 13 on the occasion of the coming Lunar New Year (Tet) - the most important festival of Vietnamese people in a year.

Society More efforts needed to ensure social progress and justice: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 14 urged the labour, invalids and social sector to take stronger determination in 2023 to complete its tasks, towards spreading the spirit of kindness; accelerating human resources developmentl and promoting social progress and justice, and sustainable social development in line with the motto of “leaving no one behind”.