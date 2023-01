At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy in France in coordination with Verrières-le-Buisson city on the outskirts of Paris organised an event on January 14 to celebrate the signing of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) 50 years ago (January 27, 1973).Speaking at the function, Mayor François Guy Trébulle recalled that the delegation of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam stayed in Verrières-le-Buisson for the negotiations and the signing of the Paris Agreement.The signing was a milestone in Vietnam’s history, and also an important event for Verrières-le-Buisson, he affirmed.