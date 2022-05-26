56 wild animals released to nature
At the event (Photo: sggp.org.vn)
Ninh Binh (VNA) — Fifty-six animals have been released into Vu Quang National Park in the central province of Ha Tinh.
They include 11 pig-tailed monkeys, 40 big-headed turtles and four-eyed turtles, two pythons, two king cobras and a single-eyed cobra.
These individuals belong to Group IB and IIB of rare and endangered animals that need to be preserved./.