Jakarta (VNA) – President Joko Widdo of Indonesia, the chair of the ASEAN in 2023, on July 14 affirmed that ASEAN is committed to strengthening the unity and solidity as well as centrality in the regional grouping to guard peace and stability in the region.

Receiving the foreign ministers who attended the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) and related meetings held on July 11-12 in Jakarta, the Indonesian leader emphasised that ASEAN cannot be a competition nor a proxy of any country, and international law should be respected consistently.

According to him, ASEAN is home to a productive-age population and abundant natural resources, making it a high potential to become an epicentrum of growth. He added that developing countries need care, wisdom, and support from all advanced economies so they would leave the zero-sum approach and embrace a mutually beneficial approach.

Finally, the Indonesian leader expressed his belief that the participation of countries in the AMM-56 series of meetings is to find solutions to regional and world problems.

From July 11-14, the foreign ministers of ASEAN countries and their partners held 18 ministerial meetings to discuss and agree on cooperation in fields. Realising the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) is one of the top priorities for the ASEAN Year 2023.

The Joint Statement of the AMM 56, issued on 13 July, reflected much of the statement mentioned above by the Indonesian President, in which ASEAN expressed concern about the rising geopolitical tensions in the region and emphasised the value and related issues of AOIP for peace, security, stability, and prosperity of ASEAN.

The bloc will further promote the implementation of AOIP with partners, through specific projects and activities to promote trust, respect, and common interests through ASEAN-led mechanisms./.