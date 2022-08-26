60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations marked in Tokyo
The Vietnamese and Lao embassies in Japan organised a ceremony in Tokyo on August 25 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and 45 years of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnamese and Lao embassies in Japan organised a ceremony in Tokyo on August 25 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and 45 years of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).
In his speech at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Hong Nam highlighted the importance of the nations’ special friendship and of the treaty.
Despite the difficulties and challenges, especially those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, their relationship continues to develop in both depth and scale, he noted.
The diplomat said the two countries have effectively coordinated and supported each other at multilateral forums, thereby helping to strengthen their positions in the region and the world, and contributing to the consolidation of peace and stability, and development of the ASEAN Community.
Nam stated enhancing the special ties with Laos is the top priority in Vietnam’s policy for external relations, while fostering the relationship is the aspiration and responsibility of their representative agencies abroad, including the embassies in Japan.
Echoing the view, Lao Ambassador Phongsamouth Anlavan expected her hope for the bilateral traditional friendship to be sustained and developed for mutual benefits of the two peoples and for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.
She took the occasion to thank Vietnam for its large and effective assistance to Laos’ national construction and development.
At the celebration, the ambassadors discussed orientations for their cooperation in the time to come. They agreed to soon resume cultural exchanges between the embassies when the COVID-19 situation is eased in Japan./.