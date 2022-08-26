Politics Vietnam, Singapore share fruitful all-round partnership: Ambassador Vietnam and Singapore have enjoyed fruitful partnership in various areas, including politics, economy, security and people-to-people exchange, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung has said.

Politics HCM City ready to step up ties with German’s Bremen state in multiple areas Ho Chi Minh stands ready to together with the German state of Bremen step up cooperation in industry and education-training; and boost trade, investment and cultural and sports exchanges, said Ngo Minh Chau, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee on August 25.

Politics Former economic group head prosecuted for fraud The Ministry of Public Security on August 25 launched criminal proceedings against Trinh Van Quyet, former Chairman of the FLC Group Joint Stock Company, and three others on a charge of fraudulent appropriation of property, following their earlier arrests for alleged stock market manipulation.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 26 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.