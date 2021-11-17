Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presented the 60-year Party membership badge to Vu Khoan, former Secretary of the Party Central Committee and former Deputy Prime Minister, during a ceremony in Hanoi on November 17.



In his speech, the PM said it is the Party’s noble distinction to honour Khoan’s contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and nation.



According to the PM, during his working time at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade, Khoan was an excellent diplomat with strong mettle and a researcher with insightful studies. Following retirement, he still offered suggestions and advice to the Party and State.



Former Deputy PM Khoan spoke highly of achievements in the fight against COVID-19, social welfare, socio-economic development and diplomatic activities by the Party and State leaders.



He expressed his belief that the country will overcome difficulties and challenges and reap greater successes. He vowed to do his best to make further contributions to the Party, country and people./.