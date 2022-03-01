Business Prime Minister talks business facilitation with Adidas CEO Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talked over the phone with CEO of Adidas Kasper Rorsted on March 1 to discuss measures for promoting the German sportwear firm’s operations in Vietnam.

Business VinFast, LeasePlan ink deal on car rental services in Europe Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced its signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with LeasePlan, one of the world's leading car-as-a-service companies, on February 28 at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) – the most influential technology and mobile exhibition in the world that runs from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain.

Business Ministry asks for intensifying market supervision amid COVID-19, Ukraine conflict The Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance and its provincial/municipal chapters to strengthen market supervision and monitoring in the face of COVID-19 and armed conflict in Ukraine.