Sci-Tech Seminar spotlights connecting, sharing data in digital government A seminar on data connecting and sharing serving digital government and governance took place in Hanoi on May 25 as part of the Vietnam - Asia DX Summit 2023.

Sci-Tech Seminar highlights rare earth research, application results The outcomes of researches on rare earth as well as difficulties during the process and future orientations in the work were shared at a seminar in Hanoi on May 25.

Sci-Tech Vietnam looks to deeply join global IC supply chain Vietnamese localities and enterprises are attracting design talents to deeply join the global integrated circuit supply chain, as global IC design corporations are shifting their operations to Vietnam.