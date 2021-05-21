7th External Information Service Awards inviting entries
Reporters work at an event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Entries are being invited to the seventh External Information Service Awards, which aim to honour individuals and collectives with outstanding press and publication works in the field of external information service.
Entries should reflect the situation in Vietnam, the Party’s guidelines, the State’s policies and laws, the country’s stances on international and regional issues, international issues of public concern, positive international opinions about Vietnam, or the rejection of wrong information and distortions about Vietnam in different aspects, including national sovereignty and territory, democracy, and human rights.
They could also be the ones helping to popularise the Vietnamese land, culture, history, and people.
Submissions can be in any language and must be published between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.
They could be articles on print newspapers, online newspapers, or news websites, radio broadcasts, television broadcasts, press photos, landscape photos, books, video clips, or external information initiatives, ideas and products.
The entries are requested to be sent to the Radio The Voice of Vietnam - the standing agency of this year's awards by July 15 at the latest.
An award presenting ceremony is scheduled to be held in August.
Last year, the organising board received about 1,300 entries in nine categories and 17 languages./.