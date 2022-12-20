8.1 million poor people reported in Thailand
More than 8.1 million Thai people are poor, including 4.4 million living below the poverty line, according to the latest report by the Office of the National Economics and Social Development Council (NESDC).
People are seen in a slum along railroad tracks in downtown Bangkok on June 15, 2020. (Photo: AFP)Bangkok (VNA) –
The report on the poverty situation in Thailand in 2021 stated that the number of people who are below the poverty line is a decrease from 2020, when 4.7 million such people were recorded.
The report attributed the reduction to the economic stimulus schemes, rolled out to ease the financial burden on poorer people.
According to the NESDC, a total of 8.1 million Thai people are suffering from multidimensional poverty, 36.9% of whom are the elderly, while 51.5% are those who do not contribute to the economy, which includes children, the senile, the ill or the unemployed.
The report also stated that over 280,000 children and youths ceased their education in 2021 due to poverty.
The NESDC suggests that authorities should develop ways to fix the situation such as improving the information systems between related authorities which can be used to improve the quality of life for people, and coming up with related policies to solve their problems.
Policy packages should be created to solve multidimensional poverty, such as improving financial literacy for workers of all ages, the council said./.