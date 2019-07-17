Illustrative image (Source: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – Eighty-three containers of plastic waste were found at Cambodia’s Sihanoukville autonomous port, 230km to the southwest of Phnom Penh, on July 16.



Spokesperson of the Cambodian Environment Ministry Neth Pheaktra said the authorities are investigating the origin and motive of the trash import and will send them back to the original countries.



It is the second time a huge volume of trash has been found in Cambodia after the first discovery in 1998 when nearly 3,000 tonnes of hazardous waste were left in the suburb of Sihanoukville city.



Prime Minister Hun Sen warned that the country will not be the dumping ground for any form of waste from abroad.-VNA