Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Up to 95.4 percent of the children aged 12 – 17 had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines and 89.7 percent doubled vaccinated as of February 13, data from the Ministry of Health shows.
More than 16.4 million vaccine shots had been administered on this group across the country, the ministry said.
Forty-two out of the 63 cities and provinces, including Hanoi, reported over 90 percent of their children aged 12 – 17 provided with two coronavirus vaccine doses, while eight have the vaccine coverage on the group among the lowest in the country, below 80 percent.
By February 14, Vietnam had injected over 186.47 million doses of vaccines, with over 74.76 million people now fully inoculated with two doses, and more than 32.48 million booster shots and third shots administered./.