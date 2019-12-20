Following phase 1 of the project conducted by Hanoi Publishing House on celebrating the millennium anniversary of Hanoi in 2010, the second phase has been launched since 2013.

The publishing house has collected 9,000 foreign documents in English, French and Dutch. The materials were then translated and compiled into books.

In total, there are 74 books with more than 150,000 pages, covering a wide range of fields like history, geography, economics and culture. There are also more general books to suit readers of all ages./.

VNA