A vehicle owner applies for an administrative procedure on the withdrawal of vehicle's number plate at the Traffic Police Department of Hanoi Police.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A person in Vietnam can own many many identification plates, states a Ministry of Public Security circular on granting and revoking motor vehicle registration and number plates which took effect from August 15.

Under Circular 24/2023/TT-BCA, identification plates are issued and managed according to the vehicle owner's identification code and they are only applied to the 5-digit plates.

Moreover, vehicle owners may keep the license plate for registering another vehicle under their ownership when their vehicles have expired, damaged, or have ownership changed.

Individuals aged full 15 years or older may register their vehicles. People from 15 to under 18 years old must be approved by a parent or guardian if they make vehicle registration.

According to the circular’s Clause 2, Article 3, vehicle owners - organisations or individuals with permanent or temporary residence in any locality can register their vehicles at the local vehicle registration authority, except for those who win the number plate auction.

With this regulation, residents can completely complete vehicle registration procedures at their temporary residence from August 15, 2023, without returning to the locality of their permanent residence for a number plate.

If the owner is a Vietnamese citizen, the vehicle registation plate shall be managed based on his/her personal identification number.

If the owner is a foreigner, the plate shall be managed upon his/her foreign identification number registered on the electronic identification and verification system or the number of a permanent residence card, temporary residence card, or other identification numbers issued by competent authorities.

If the owner is an organisation, the plate shall be managed based on its electronic identification number registered on the electronic identification and verification system. In case the identification number of the organisation is not yet acquired, the plate shall be managed upon its tax code or establishment decision./.