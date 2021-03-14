Health No COVID-19 infections logged on March 13 morning Vietnam logged no COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 13, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Constant efforts made to ensure safety of COVID-19 inoculation drive The Ministry of Health has exerted efforts in steering the COVID-19 immunisation campaign in an effective and cautious manner so as to ensure safety in all stages of examination and screening before vaccination, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan has affirmed.

Health Vietnam records 15 new COVID-19 cases on March 12 evening Vietnam recorded 15 new COVID-19 infections on March 12 evening, including two cases in northern Hai Duong province and 13 imported, the Ministry of Health has said.

Health Two new COVID-19 infections on March 12 morning The Ministry of Health announced two more domestically-transmitted COVID-19 infections in the northern province of Hai Duong in the past 12 hours as of 6:00 am on March 12.