Visitors at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Int’l Milk & Dairy Products Exhibition (Vietnam Dairy 2019) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on May 30 with the participation of 80 leading local and foreign businesses from the milk and dairy product industry.The event, the second of its kind, was jointly held by the Vietnam Dairy Association and the Vietnam Advertisement & Fair Exhibition Company, attracting popular milk brands such as Vinamilk, Friesland Campina, Nestle, Mead Johnson, Abbott, Eneright, Nutricare, Noluma, and Dairy Pro.On display were a range of milk and dairy products, additives used by the dairy industry, processing and packaging technologies used in the milk sector, cattle feed, veterinary medicines, environment treatment technologies, and food safety and quality management standards.Addressing the opening ceremony, Tran Quang Trung, Chairman of the Vietnam Dairy Association, said Vietnam’s dairy industry has gradually developed in a sustainable and modern manner, from material production to finished products.This sustainable development has helped the milk sector increase its competitiveness and actively integrate into the region and beyond as well as meeting the increasing demand for milk and dairy products from the domestic market, he said.The sector has also actively contributed to the national economy during the 2010-2018 period, with the annual average growth of 12.7 percent in total revenue, the highest level seen in food products from the breeding sector.International Children's Day and World Milk Day were also marked during the event with a wide range of activities at entertainment sites for children.In addition, a series of workshops and a trade exchange programme between US-based packaging manufacturer Noluma and Vietnamese dairy firms are to be held during the exhibition – which will run until June 2. –VNA